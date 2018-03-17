Lopez allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Friday's start against the Cubs.

Lopez has flirted with baserunners all spring, but had thrown 10.1 consecutive scoreless innings, including an efficient three innings to open Friday's game, before the danger caught up to him in the fourth inning. Lopez will open the season in the rotation, so manager Rick Renteria felt it was important to let him find his way through the struggles, which should help the young hurler when the stakes are higher in the regular season. "It's not the first time I pitched through an inning like that," Lopez told Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. "But having those innings here in spring training is a good way to prepare for a season. Now you know how to handle it, survive it or pass through that inning." Lopez has allowed five runs, 13 hits and eight walks over 13.2 spring innings.