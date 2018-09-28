Lopez (7-10) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings, taking the loss in Game 1 of Friday's twin bill against the Twins.

Lopez gave up a run in the first and another in the sixth, and although he managed to keep Minnesota's offense in check for the majority of his outing, he'd exit the ballgame down by a run. Despite getting hit with the loss, the 24-year-old put up a quality start in his final start of the regular season. He posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 151 strikeouts through 188.2 frames in 2018.