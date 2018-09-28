White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Lopez (7-10) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings, taking the loss in Game 1 of Friday's twin bill against the Twins.
Lopez gave up a run in the first and another in the sixth, and although he managed to keep Minnesota's offense in check for the majority of his outing, he'd exit the ballgame down by a run. Despite getting hit with the loss, the 24-year-old put up a quality start in his final start of the regular season. He posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 151 strikeouts through 188.2 frames in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans eight, notches victory•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Blanks O's for sixth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Goes seven strong in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strong performance in fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans seven in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....