Lopez struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday against the Royals.

Lopez protected a two-run lead while facing the heart of the Royals' lineup. It's unclear whether he was purposefully used in the highest-leverage situation in the game, or if he has been demoted to a setup role. The latter would certainly be justified, as Lopez has a 7.63 ERA with four blown saves across 16 appearances to start the season. Kendall Graveman picked up the save.