White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Set for Monday debut
Lopez will start Monday against the Blue Jays after his previously scheduled start Sunday against the Royals was postponed due to inclement weather.
Though Lopez will have to wait an extra day to make his first start of 2018, fantasy owners stand to benefit since the 24-year-old now lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing to come April 8 versus Detroit. The White Sox won't shorten their rotation due to the postponement, so Lopez will be followed by Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer in Toronto in what will mark the season debuts of all three hurlers.
