Lopez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game at the White Sox's alternate training site later this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The news is an indication that Lopez's inflamed left shoulder responded well to the side session he tossed over the weekend. The White Sox haven't officially specified what Lopez's role will look like once he's activated from the 10-day injured list, but expect him to at least build up his arm for starting duty to give the team another option in the rotation. After failing to escape the first inning of his first start before landing on the IL, Lopez was replaced in the rotation by Gio Gonzalez, who has posted a 4.26 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 across three starts.