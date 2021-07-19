Lopez is in line to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lopez may not be asked to pitch deep into the game, as the White Sox have a well-rested bullpen following strong starts by Lucas Giolito and Carlos Rodon over the weekend. Lance Lynn will pitch in the early game Monday, which shouldn't tax the bullpen much if he continues the All-Star form he's displayed throughout the year. Lopez may not be able to go deep in the game even if the White Sox need him to, as he's struggled to a 7.62 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 10 starts for Triple-A Charlotte this season.