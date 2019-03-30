Lopez (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

Lopez's defense didn't do him any favors in a three-run third inning, but the right-hander was far from sharp on a windy, 38-degree day at Kauffman Stadium. He hit a batter who later scored and just 50 of his 88 pitches were strikes. Lopez, who was the White Sox's best pitcher from start to finish in 2018, will next take the mound Thursday at home against the Mariners.