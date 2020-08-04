Lopez (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation and received treatment for several days to help his recovery. The right-hander will throw Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury, after which a better timetable for his return could come into focus.
