Lopez will serve as the second pitcher in Chicago's rotation to begin the 2019 season, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Lopez sits behind only Carlos Rodon in the starting rotation and is scheduled to make his 2019 debut against the Royals on Saturday. He posted a 5.74 ERA with 14 punchouts over 15.2 frames in spring training.

