White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Snaps three-game losing streak
Lopez (10-15) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts across eight innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was able to end the season on a good note, bouncing back from yielding 16 runs in his last three outings. Lopez was feast or famine in September, yielding either five runs or just one run in every start this month. Lopez ends the 2019 season with a 10-15 record, 5.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 184 innings.
