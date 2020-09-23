Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to Cleveland, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

A solo shot by Cesar Hernandez was the only blemish on his performance, and the White Sox took Lopez off the hook for a potential loss with a run in the top of the sixth inning. The right-hander has been solid since his return to the rotation, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over three starts and 15.1 innings, and he'll make one more trip to the mound during the regular season in Sunday's finale against the Cubs.