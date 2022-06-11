Lopez allowed a hit while striking out three batters over two shutout frames as the opener during Friday's win over the Rangers.
Lopez coughed up a single to Sam Huff in the second inning but was otherwise perfect in his short outing. He lowered his season ERA to 3.96 through 25 frames. It was the first time that he completed at least two innings since May 26.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Serving as opener•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Suffers first loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Moves past back issue•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Playing catch Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Exits with trainer•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Picks up fourth win•