Lopez's next start will come Friday against the Mariners instead of Thursday, as Thursday's game has already been cancelled due to rain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The two teams had an off day in the schedule specifically for this purpose, so the White Sox won't have to do anything to change up their rotation. Lopez will be looking to bounce back from a poor start in which he allowed four runs in four innings Saturday against the Royals.

