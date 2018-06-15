White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Friday
Lopez will start Friday's series opener against the Tigers.
Lopez has been the White Sox's best starter this season and enters Friday's contest on a bit of a roll. The right-hander's allowed just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10 over his last two starts, covering 13.1 innings. Overall, his 3.26 ERA tops Chicago's rotation, however, that is tempered by a 4.49 FIP. His high walk rate (4.0 BB/9) could bite him at any time, so eliminating the long ball -- he hasn't permitted a home run over his last five starts -- is key.
