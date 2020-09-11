Lopez will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old will rejoin the rotation this weekend with Dallas Keuchel (back) landing on the injured list. Lopez allowed seven runs (five earned) with a 10:6 K:BB over nine frames in his three starts after returning from the injured list in August before being demoted to the alternate training site. The right-hander should be a bit more stretched out now, but he's unlikely to receive multiple starts barring unforeseen circumstances.
