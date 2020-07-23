Lopez will start Sunday against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox finally revealed their rotation plans beyond Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel, naming Lopez, Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon as the third, fourth and fifth starters, respectively. Veteran southpaw Gio Gonzalez will head to the bullpen and could piggyback with Rodon; that is, if he isn't needed for extensive work behind Lopez or Cease. Lopez throws hard, but he took a sizable step backward last season and the matchup here should scare most mixed leaguers away.
