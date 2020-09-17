Lopez will start Thursday's game against the Twins, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The 26-year-old previously lined up to start Friday, but he'll be pushed up day as Dallas Keuchel) (back) won't be activated off the injured list. Lopez has struggled in his two starts against Minnesota this season, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks over 2.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tallies first win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Back in majors•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: In consideration for start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Demoted to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: May not stick in rotation•