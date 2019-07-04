Manager Rick Renteria said after Thursday's game that Lopez will remain in the starting rotation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Thursday's outing was another ugly one for Lopez, as he gave up six earned runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings. It was his seventh start this season with five or more runs allowed, pushing his ERA to 6.34, but Renteria said the team will let Lopez to work through his issues on the job. The volume gives Lopez some value in certain points formats, but that's about the extent of his appeal at this point.