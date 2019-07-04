White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sticking in rotation
Manager Rick Renteria said after Thursday's game that Lopez will remain in the starting rotation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Thursday's outing was another ugly one for Lopez, as he gave up six earned runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings. It was his seventh start this season with five or more runs allowed, pushing his ERA to 6.34, but Renteria said the team will let Lopez to work through his issues on the job. The volume gives Lopez some value in certain points formats, but that's about the extent of his appeal at this point.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Returning to action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Game postponed Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Posts quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky beginning•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Handed seventh loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...