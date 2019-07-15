Lopez allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the A's. He struck out seven.

Lopez was dominant during his time on the mound, allowing just two runners to reach second base in this quality start. He was hardly to blame for the run on his ledger, which came following a two-base error in the third inning. Lopez narrowly missed out on a win, but this was a nice bounce-back effort nevertheless after he surrendered seven runs in his last outing. His next outing should come on the road against the Rays.