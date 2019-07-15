White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Stifles A's in no-decision
Lopez allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the A's. He struck out seven.
Lopez was dominant during his time on the mound, allowing just two runners to reach second base in this quality start. He was hardly to blame for the run on his ledger, which came following a two-base error in the third inning. Lopez narrowly missed out on a win, but this was a nice bounce-back effort nevertheless after he surrendered seven runs in his last outing. His next outing should come on the road against the Rays.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sticking in rotation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Returning to action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Game postponed Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Posts quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky beginning•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Handed seventh loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.