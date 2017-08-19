White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Still sore Friday
Lopez was still feeling pain in his right side Friday, a day after he was removed from a start, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander was removed from Thursday's start after 4.1 innings.
Manager Rick Renteria doesn't feel the injury is serious, but the White Sox will be cautious with one of their top pitching prospects. If the pain doesn't subside in the next 24-to-48 hours, it's very likely Lopez won't make his scheduled start Tuesday.
