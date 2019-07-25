White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strikes out 10 in loss
Lopez (5-9) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 through eight innings to take the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday.
Although he picked up the loss, Lopez registered 21 swinging strikes in a dominant performance. Lopez's command was on another level, throwing 93 percent of his pitches for strikes through the third inning and delivering 76 of his 97 pitches for strikes. In his three starts since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old has only allowed four runs in 21 innings. Lopez will make his next start Tuesday against the Mets at Guaranteed Rate Field.
