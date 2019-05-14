Lopez (3-4) gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out six through 7.2 innings taking the win over the Indians on Monday.

A leadoff home run from Francisco Lindor was the only earned run given up in a fantastic performance by Lopez. The 25-year-old induced 15 swinging strikes in his longest outing of the season. He has a 3-4 record with a 5.58 ERA through nine starts. Lopez will make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays.