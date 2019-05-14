White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strikes out six in win
Lopez (3-4) gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out six through 7.2 innings taking the win over the Indians on Monday.
A leadoff home run from Francisco Lindor was the only earned run given up in a fantastic performance by Lopez. The 25-year-old induced 15 swinging strikes in his longest outing of the season. He has a 3-4 record with a 5.58 ERA through nine starts. Lopez will make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Knocked around by Red Sox•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Whiffs career-high 14 in win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looks good in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Collects first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...