Lopez (5-9) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.

The right-hander hadn't gotten into the win column since July 1, stumbling to a 6.70 ERA over his prior nine starts before Wednesday's solid effort. Lopez will try to keep things rolling in his next outing Monday at home against the Tigers.

