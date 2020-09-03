Lopez (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings.

Making his third start since coming off the injured list, Lopez worked his way into a bases loaded first-inning jam, but luckily struck out Nelson Cruz and induced a double play to escape without damage. Trouble knocked again in the second frame, this time blemishing the score with a solo home run by Jake Cave and a two-run double by Josh Donaldson. That would be the final batter of the night for the 26-year-old. His outing was especially disappointing since he was unable to make it out of the first inning against the Twins during his first start of the year. The right-hander now owns a disappointing 8.38 ERA and 2.28 WHIP across four starts. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday at Pittsburgh.