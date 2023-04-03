Lopez allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning in Sunday's 6-3 win against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Lopez entered the game in the ninth inning with the White Sox up by five runs. He struggled with his control by walking the first two batters he faced before allowing a pair of singles to account for the damage. Lopez appears to be the preferred option to close out games in Chicago, but he has now allowed three earned runs across his first two innings of work.