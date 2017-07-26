White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Subject of speculation
Lopez could be the next White Sox prospect called up from Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After the White Sox traded reliever Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers on Tuesday, they have an open spot on the roster and pitching staff. Speculation immediately heated up that the right-handed Lopez would follow top prospect Yoan Moncada up to the big-league club. Lopez appears ready after posting a 1.74 ERA with 39 strikeouts and six walks over his last 31 innings, spanning five starts.
