Lopez (7-11) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday, pitching six innings and giving up seven runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Lopez served up homers in the third and fourth innings to surrender three runs, but it was a defensive lapse behind him in the fifth that opened the floodgates for Minnesota. After Lopez retired two of the first three batters in the inning, Jose Abreu dropped a sure out at first base to extend the frame. The following three hitters reached base, leading to four unearned runs and putting the game out of reach. Lopez now owns a 5.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 132:54 K:BB in 147.1 innings. He'll have a rematch at home against Minnesota on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.