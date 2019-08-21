White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Suffers 11th loss
Lopez (7-11) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday, pitching six innings and giving up seven runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Lopez served up homers in the third and fourth innings to surrender three runs, but it was a defensive lapse behind him in the fifth that opened the floodgates for Minnesota. After Lopez retired two of the first three batters in the inning, Jose Abreu dropped a sure out at first base to extend the frame. The following three hitters reached base, leading to four unearned runs and putting the game out of reach. Lopez now owns a 5.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 132:54 K:BB in 147.1 innings. He'll have a rematch at home against Minnesota on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Battles for sixth victory•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: No chance against Syndergaard•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Cruises to fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Stifles A's in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start