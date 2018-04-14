Lopez will not pitch as scheduled Sunday against the Twins as the game has already been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Lopez was originally scheduled to start Friday, but that game was postponed. His start was moved to Sunday, but that game has also been postponed. With three cancelled games in a row, Chicago's plan for their starters is not yet clear. Lopez could start the team's next game Monday in Oakland, though Opening Day starter James Shields will be able to throw on four days' rest that day, while Lucas Giolito will be able to throw on full rest Tuesday.