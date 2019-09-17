White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders five runs
Lopez (9-14) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out two batters and taking the loss against Minnesota.
On the bright side, Lopez didn't allow a home run Monday after serving up four in his last start. He's given up 11 runs over his last two outings, though, inflating his ERA from 5.17 to 5.44. The 25-year-old will look to get back on track in Detroit on Sunday.
