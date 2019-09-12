Lopez allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings to pick up the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday.

Lopez was hoping to maintain the form he had in threw start when he pitched a complete-game one-hitter, but the Royals teed off on offerings that stayed over the center of the plate. The right-hander was touched for four home runs and has given up 31 in 166.2 innings (1.7 HR/9). Lopez's inconsistent season trudges on next Monday when he faces the Twins on the road.