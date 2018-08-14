Lopez allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings Monday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Tigers.

Lopez tossed two scoreless frames to begin the ballgame, but he was tagged for a run in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth prior to being lifted with a one-run deficit. The 24-year-old had looked sharp in his previous two outings leading up to Monday's performance, as he'd given up just three runs while punching out 10 over 14 innings, so he didn't appear to have his best stuff in the series opener. Lopez heads into his next appearance owing a 4.40 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 98 strikeouts through 141 innings.