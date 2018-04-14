White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tabbed for Monday's start
Manager Rick Renteria said that Lopez will take the hill Monday against the Athletics, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lopez was originally scheduled for Sunday's contest, but he'll be pushed back a day due to the early postponement of the game. He lines up to face right-hander Daniel Mengden in what will likely be a two-start week for Lopez.
