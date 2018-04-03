White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision despite sharp outing
Lopez allowed one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays.
The 24-year-old did everything you could ask for in his season opener, but his offense couldn't put him in position to get the win. Lopez finished with a whopping 14 swinging strikes in 100 pitches and was perfect other than a two-out, sixth-inning home run by former MVP Josh Donaldson. Monday's effort was the best start of his young career, a perfect launching pad for his 2018 season.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Set for Monday debut•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: White Sox-Royals postponed Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Walks three Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Runs into trouble Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Lowers spring ERA•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Another shaky start•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...