Lopez allowed one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old did everything you could ask for in his season opener, but his offense couldn't put him in position to get the win. Lopez finished with a whopping 14 swinging strikes in 100 pitches and was perfect other than a two-out, sixth-inning home run by former MVP Josh Donaldson. Monday's effort was the best start of his young career, a perfect launching pad for his 2018 season.