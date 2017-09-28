Lopez allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Lopez finishes the season with a no-decision and heads into the offseason with a 3-3 record and 4.72 ERA over eight starts. Despite what appear to be pedestrian marks, the young right-hander threw at least six innings in seven of his eight starts and showed improved command at the major-league level. He's done enough to warrant a spot in the team's rotation in 2018.