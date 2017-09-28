White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision in season finale
Lopez allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.
Lopez finishes the season with a no-decision and heads into the offseason with a 3-3 record and 4.72 ERA over eight starts. Despite what appear to be pedestrian marks, the young right-hander threw at least six innings in seven of his eight starts and showed improved command at the major-league level. He's done enough to warrant a spot in the team's rotation in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tops Royals despite allowing 10 hits•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Pitches seven strong despite head cold•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Wins first game with new club•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Another quality loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...