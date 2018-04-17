White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes rough second loss to Athletics
Lopez (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks and struck out 10 over six innings but still took the loss Monday against Oakland.
Lopez was wild, but able to keep the floodgates from bursting by reaching double digits in strikeouts for the second time in his career, just the first time since he struck out 11 for the Nationals on August 18, 2016 against Atlanta. Lopez topped out at seven strikeouts for the White Sox in 2017, so it's extremely encouraging to see this kind of electricity back in his arm. Even though he has an 0-2 record to show for his effort, Lopez has now thrown three quality starts to open the season.
