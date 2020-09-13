Lopez (1-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Lopez was handed 12 runs of support in the five innings he threw, though he took care of the Tigers lineup as well. He allowed only one extra-base hit, also generating 15 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes across 75 total pitches. This was Lopez's longest and most successful outing of the season and lowered his ERA to 5.52 across 14.2 total frames. He's projected to draw his next start Friday at Cincinnati.