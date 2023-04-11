Lopez picked up the save in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Twins. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

Lopez secured his second save of the 2023 campaign without much difficulty. He set the side down in order by striking out a pair and inducing a groundout to third base. After allowing three runs over his first 2.1 frames of work, it was a good sign to see the reliever navigate the ninth inning seamlessly Monday afternoon.