Lopez (2-3) allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out a career-high 14 batters in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

Over his last three outings -- all quality starts -- Lopez has halved an ERA that was 12.15 after his first two starts of the season. He was tagged for six home runs in the first two appearances but has settled in nicely since, giving up three earned runs on 14 hits and five walks while striking out 25 over 18 innings. The right-hander cited his ability to command his fastball up in the zone, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I know I have good velocity with my fastball. It's not going to be easy for them to hit my fastball when I'm able to perform and to hit the spot I want to hit." Lopez next toes the rubber Friday at home against Boston.