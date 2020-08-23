Lopez allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings Saturday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Lopez was fairly sharp in his return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss nearly four weeks. He did struggle with his command, hitting and walking the first two batters he faced in the second inning, both of whom ultimately came around to score. Lopez managed to throw 50 pitches in his first start since July 26, racking up five swinging strikes and 11 called strikes. He should be able to increase his workload a bit for his next outing, currently projected to come Friday against Kansas City.