Lopez (shoulder) threw a pair of simulated innings Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lopez recorded just two outs this season before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. While it's certainly positive news that he appears to be tracking towards his return, the fact that he's throwing just two innings seemingly indicates he isn't particularly close to being ready to handle a starter's workload. It's possible the White Sox bring him back in a long-relief role or to make a handful of shorter starts before he's ready to approach 100 pitches, however.
