White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tops Royals despite allowing 10 hits
Lopez (3-3) allowed six runs -- only two earned -- on 10 hits without walking or striking out a batter through 6.1 innings to take the win against Kansas City.
Lopez has been underwhelming through his seven starts this season with a 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 5.0 K/9. Pitching for a basement-dwelling club without moving the strikeout needle is a poor recipe for fantasy success. Lopez lines up to make his final start of the year at home against the Angels.
