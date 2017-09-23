Lopez (3-3) allowed six runs -- only two earned -- on 10 hits without walking or striking out a batter through 6.1 innings to take the win against Kansas City.

Lopez has been underwhelming through his seven starts this season with a 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 5.0 K/9. Pitching for a basement-dwelling club without moving the strikeout needle is a poor recipe for fantasy success. Lopez lines up to make his final start of the year at home against the Angels.