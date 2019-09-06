Lopez threw a complete-game while striking out 11 and allowing one run on one hit with three walks to earn a victory against the Indians on Thursday.

This was quite a way to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season when he didn't get out of the first inning against the Braves. Lopez's one-hitter was his first complete game of the season, and he had only gone eight innings one other time previously. However, Lopez is still an unimpressive 9-12 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 162 innings this season. He will face the Royals at home in his next outing Wednesday.