Lopez allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over three innings during a win over the Twins in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Lopez gave up a run on a Josh Donaldson sacrifice fly in the first inning but the only earned run he allowed was a solo blast by Mitch Garver in the second. It was his first big-league start during the 2021 campaign after producing a 7.62 ERA in 10 Triple-A starts before his promotion earlier this month. He'll likely slide back to the bullpen but could make spot starts for the White Sox as needed.