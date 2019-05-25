White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Trampled by Twins
Lopez (3-5) took the loss in Friday's 11-4 rout by the Twins, coughing up eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.
Minnesota's juggernaut offense has been steamrolling nearly every pitcher in its path this season, and Lopez was no exception. The right-hander gave up runs in every inning, and his streak of three straight quality starts ended with a massive thud. He'll take a 6.03 ERA and 57:27 K:BB through 59.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Royals.
