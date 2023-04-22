Lopez blew the save and took the loss Friday against the Rays, giving up a game-winning home run to Brandon Lowe. However, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after the game said he still has confidence in Lopez, MLB.com reports.

It was an ugly outing for Lopez as he gave up two home runs and three hits without recording an out in the 7-6 loss. While Lopez has the confidence of his manager for now, he may not have a firm grip on the job since he wasn't pitching especially well before this outing. Lopez entered the game with a 6.23 ERA and a blown save, and his ERA ballooned to 9.35 after a second blow save in five chances. However, he does have a 15:5 K:BB ratio in 8.2 innings, so there's still signs he could improve.