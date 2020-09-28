Lopez (1-3) allowed six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs batted around in the second inning; Kris Bryant and David Bote both homered off Lopez and Billy Hamilton stole home to add insult to (statistical) injury. Lopez attempted to get right at the alternate camp for a couple weeks earlier this month and things were looking better initially upon his return, but this outing washes away most of those gains. He is iffy for the postseason roster and Lopez may very well be non-tendered in the winter.