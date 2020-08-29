Lopez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in Friday's no-decision against the Royals.
Lopez made his second start since coming off the injured list and upped his pitch count from 50 to 70. It's unclear if the eight baserunners were the reason for his departure, or if 70 was a set pitch count. Lopez's next outing comes Wednesday on the road against Minnesota.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Throws 50 pitches in return•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Officially activated•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Could return Saturday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Expected before end of August•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Throws two simulated innings•