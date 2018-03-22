Lopez allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in Wednesday's start against the Padres.

Lopez nearly came off the rails in the first inning when he walked three straight, but managed to stick around through five innings. Once again, he had multiple innings with multiple baserunners aboard and has allowed 18 hits and 11 walks over 18.2 spring innings. He's learning to pitch in tense situations, which can be helpful for a young starter, but we'd like to see less drama. He was named the White Sox's third starter and is scheduled to pitch Sunday, April 1, in Kansas City.