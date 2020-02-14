Lopez is expected to start the spring training opener against the Angels on Feb. 22, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lopez is tentatively slotted third in the starting rotation, but will get the first call this spring, as staff ace Lucas Giolito is dealing with a minor rib injury and will miss the first few Cactus League games. Lopez experienced a dropoff in 2019 relative to 2018, giving up more hits and home runs in fewer innings, but there are some advanced metrics that indicate he pitched better than his 5.38 ERA.