Lopez (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out a batter over six innings to earn the win Monday against the Royals.

That marks Lopez's first victory in five starts as a member of the White Sox. He has now managed a quality start in three consecutive starts. Lopez thrived on weak contact Monday night, as he recorded 13 fly ball outs and was the victim of just two extra-base hits. Lopez is pitching well enough to put himself in the conversation to break camp with the major league club in the rotation next season.