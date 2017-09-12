White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Wins first game with new club
Lopez (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out a batter over six innings to earn the win Monday against the Royals.
That marks Lopez's first victory in five starts as a member of the White Sox. He has now managed a quality start in three consecutive starts. Lopez thrived on weak contact Monday night, as he recorded 13 fly ball outs and was the victim of just two extra-base hits. Lopez is pitching well enough to put himself in the conversation to break camp with the major league club in the rotation next season.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Another quality loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Probable for Friday's start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Feels great after bullpen, could start Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fires another bullpen•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...